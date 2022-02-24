Gold prices surge amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

Gold prices ‘significantly’ increased by more than one Jordanian dinar on Thursday in the local market due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, according to the General Syndicate of Owners of Trade and Jewellery Shops (File photo)

AMMAN — Gold prices “significantly” increased by more than one Jordanian dinar on Thursday in the local market due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, according to the General Syndicate of Owners of Trade and Jewellery Shops.

As Russia invaded Ukraine, gold prices skyrocketed by 2.1 per cent to $1,949.03 an ounce — the highest price since January 2021, the news website, Bloomberg reported.

Abdallah Hroub, a gold shop owner in Amman, noted that the selling price for 21 karat gold on Wednesday was JD38.40, but on Thursday it increased to JD40.15.

“The crisis led to a great price hike, and as long as it continues, the price of gold will continue to go up significantly during the upcoming period,” Hroub told The Jordan Times on Thursday.

He noted that there has already been a limited demand on gold during the past few months and expects the demand to decrease further during the current situation.

“People will be selling gold instead of buying it,” Hroub stated.

Gold has become more countries’ stock than the dollar and oil, which is why it has seen the greatest price increase, he said.

Economist Wajdi Makhamreh noted that gold is considered a “safe haven currency and an investment”, especially during times of crisis.

“During crises, people divert from the financial markets and resort to gold. The rise in gold prices locally is an inflection of the global price rise, as it has increased significantly along with oil,” Makhamreh told The Jordan Times on Thursday over the phone.

According to Makhamreh, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis will create problems in the smoothness of supply, which will increase inflation in the Kingdom due to the global price hikes, which is what they call “imported inflation”.

“The government has fixed oil prices for the next two months, which is a good thing now. However, if the crisis continues and prices continue to increase, it will reflect negatively on the electricity prices, which will also increase. Therefore, energy costs for the government will increase and this will affect the citizens,” he said.

Makhamreh indicated that the Jordanian government will have to cope with the crisis and the global price hikes. “Reducing customs duties on some goods may limit price increases only temporarily,” he added.