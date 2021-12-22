Goethe-Institut team visits schools partnering in entrepreneurship-focused education project

Students present their ideas as part of Goethe-Institut’s ‘Entrepreneurship in School Practices in Jordan’ project in this recent photo (Photo courtesy of Goethe-Institut)

AMMAN — For the third year in a row, the German Cultural Institute (Goethe) continues its activities within the framework of its project “Entrepreneurship in School Practices in Jordan” funded by the German Foreign Ministry.

The institute’s project team arranged visits to the schools partnering in the project along with a member from the supervision team from Cairo, according to a statement from Goethe-Institut.

The team visited Al Asriya School, Islamic Educational College, Jubilee School, Al Mutran and Ahliyyah Schools and Al Saada School, and reviewed the process of work on the schools’ projects that were funded by the project during its three years.

The students in the schools from both genders started working on developing ideas for innovative projects after teachers in charge attended training courses on entrepreneurship.

“The goal behind teaching the students entrepreneurship is not just for them to be aware of it and establish profitable projects, but rather to acquire entrepreneurial skills such as problem solving, creative thinking, team work, analysing and developing ideas, thinking outside the box and building a generation that faces society’s challenges … and contributes to overcoming and solving them in a sustainable way,” said Laura Hartz, the director of the Goethe-Institute Jordan.

The students in the partnering schools implemented various projects including those that focused on preserving the environment, such as the water saving project implemented by Al Asriya School students, the organic garden project implemented by the students of Al Mutran and Ahliyyah Schools, and the greenhouse project for agriculture implemented by the students of the Jubilee School.

The students of Al Saada School implemented the soap and gifts project and the students of Islamic Educational College implemented many projects including the healthy food project, the waste recycling project for décor and accessory creations.

The students from the participating schools presented many of their innovative and entrepreneurial ideas and expressed their desire to continue developing them to become effective projects in the community, the statement said.