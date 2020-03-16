GAM suspends operations for wedding halls, gaming centres

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Monday decided to close the doors of all wedding venues, billiards halls and video gaming centres as precautionary measures in light of the rapid developments of the coronavirus, while continuing its efforts to clean and sterilise bus stations, public transportation buses, service taxis and public parks.

Transport Operations Director at GAM Khalid Abu Oleim told The Jordan Times on Monday that GAM staff started sterilising and disinfecting public buses and bus stations last Wednesday, using an international sanitation approach to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“About 17,000 public transport vehicles are being sanitised four times a day,” Abu Oleim said, noting that over 800,000 people use public transportation on a daily basis to get to their universities, jobs and homes and run their private errands.

The official pointed to the importance of public awareness of safety measures such as cleaning and sanitising hands before and after taking a bus or a taxi.

Meanwhile, a Jordanian-Turkish Company has organised a comprehensive sanitation campaign in cooperation with a specialised company for the Amman Bus, with the aim of ensuring sustainable safety standards for its users, according to Amman Bus’ social media platforms.

A Jordanian company which specialises in manufacturing chemical products, including hand sanitisers, bleaches and other household supplies, started a free sanitation campaign on Monday in public places, working with the Kingdom’s governorates and civil societies to distribute free sanitation products.