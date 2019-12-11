GAM to dole out salary hike to employees, retirees starting 2020

AMMAN — Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh has emphasised that all Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) personnel will get a pay raise, including sanitation workers and retirees, by the start of 2020 in line with government procedures to improve living standards, according to the GAM website.

During a GAM board session on Tuesday, the mayor noted that the wage increase will amount to JD8.5 million, in addition to the board’s endorsement of the 2020 draft budget standing at JD527 million.

Shawarbeh also affirmed that GAM works to strengthen its proceeds and earnings apart from fees and taxes through investments, according to the website.

“The 2020 allowances are unprecedented. The employees will be given pay raises between JD30 and JD100, based on educational qualifications, experience and performance, in a fair manner,” Deputy City Manager of Finance and Administration at GAM Samer Yasin told The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

Sanitation workers last received a pay raise of JD15 in March 2019 and they will be given a second pay hike of JD15 at the beginning of next year, the official added.

“GAM’s budget implies the development of a strategic dimension for the initiatives and projects that the municipality will carry out during the upcoming year, in addition to taking into account a comprehensive indicative budget for three years in a row,” the GAM official said.

Yasin added that government action to increase GAM personnel wages stems from His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives to enhance Jordanian citizens’ living conditions, driven by the shared value of partnership in developing the Kingdom.

He noted that indicative budgets are “essential”, as most projects, such as Bus Rapid Transit project, take two to three years to complete, adding that comprehensive three-year plans should be “fully consistent” with GAM’s enterprises.