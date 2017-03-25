You are here
Four Jordanian pilgrims die in bus accident in S. Arabia
By JT - Mar 25,2017 - Last updated at Mar 25,2017
AMMAN — Four Jordanian pilgrims died and others were injured on Friday in a traffic accident in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoted the ministry’s spokesperson, Sabah Al Rafie, as saying.
Rafie said four of the injured would be soon flown back home.
The Jordanian consulate in Jeddah will continue to follow up on the incident to arrange for the transfer of more injured people to Jordan, Rafie said, voicing appreciation for the Saudi authorities for providing medical treatment to the injured.
She said a representative from the consulate headed to Tabuk to carry out the mission.
On Saturday, Alpha International for Travel and Tourism, the transportation company, quoted initial reports as indicating that the accident occurred when the bus veered and overturned after a phone fell on the bus’ pedals, leaving the driver unable to use the brakes before he lost control of the vehicle.
The company said its cadres reached to the site within half an hour of the accident and secured two spare vehicles to help in treating the injured and coordinating arrangements with concerned Saudi authorities.
It added that a control room at its headquarters was opened under the supervision of the Transport Ministry in coordination with the Jordanian consulate in Jeddah to follow up on any updates.
Earlier on Saturday, the company said its bus was technically capable in all aspects and that before its departure, the tyres, breaks and other basics were checked.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Four Jordanians from the same family died on Tuesday in a traffic accident in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, according to the Foreign Ministry
AMMAN — The Jordanian consulate in Jeddah organised an open meeting for a delegation from the Social Security Corporation (SSC) with the Jor
AMMAN — Under directives from His Majesty King Abdullah and instructions from Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 25, 2017
Mar 25, 2017
Opinion
Mar 25, 2017
Mar 25, 2017
Mar 25, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment