Four Al al Bayt University students under investigation for Al Aqsa march

AMMAN — Four students from Al al Bayt University on Tuesday were placed under investigation after organising a solidarity march on campus two weeks ago, according to students and activists.

The event was held following the installation of metal detectors in front of Al Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem and after the Israeli embassy incident in Amman, where two Jordanians were killed by an Israeli embassy staff member, organisers said.

Students had obtained the approval of the deanship of student affairs to organise the march but were then “referred for investigation”, university activists claimed.

Some students and activists from political parties considered the investigation as a “move to limit the activities of students regarding freedom of expression”.

One of the organisers said the march was supposed to be held on a Monday, but that the deanship contacted the organising students on the same day, asking them to reschedule the event to one or two days later.

The organisers said they did not have enough time to inform students that the march had been rescheduled, which some officials considered as a “violation” of the rules.

For his part, the dean of student affairs Omar Otein said: “We had agreed on something with the students and they violated the agreement, although they had the full support of the university.”

He said social media played a role in “escalating” the issue, with many students expressing their will to participate in the solidarity march online, without considering the deanship’s decision.

“There is no doubt that Jerusalem lives in every one of us,” the dean said, adding “the march was attended by university officials and departments in solidarity with Al Aqsa and Palestinians.”

“But commitment is very important,” Otein explained, saying “We have asked the four students being investigated to sign a pledge so they won’t violate signed agreements for activities on campus in the future.”

The pledge stated that students should not participate or organise activities on campus without the deanship’s approval, according to a student.