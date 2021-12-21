Fountain Complex, a commercial and entertainment project, to add to Aqaba’s attractions

AQABA — Alaswaq Al Oula Company, a “Jordanian Duty Free” company is implementing a project titled Fountain Complex in Aqaba, which will be officially launched in 2022.

The Fountain Complex project “is a commercial and entertainment complex which serves several sectors in the city of Aqaba, including tourism, in addition to providing social services for the city’s residents as well as providing job opportunities”, Director of Jordanian Duty Free Operations Omar Bataineh said.

Bataineh’s remarks came during a media tour of the port city organised by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

According to Bataineh, the complex will have banks, which will be operating all days of the week, international and local brands, restaurants and venues for entertainment.

“The project aims to provide products at preferential prices through tax concessions, especially the international brands. It will be a recreational centre for families in Aqaba,” he said.

Bataineh said that the complex will be an “investment attraction and is a translation of His Majesty’s vision for the city”.

“The complex will provide multiple experiences suitable for all ages and all families. It will be a safe entertainment place for children,” Bataineh noted.

The Fountain Complex is located in the middle of the main tourist complexes and hotels on an area of 21,000 square metres, with a rental area of 10,500 square metres, in addition to 9000 square metres for car parking. Sixty-five per cent of the stores inside the complex have been rented, according to Bataineh.

The media tour continued to the North Park in Aqaba, which was established to empty the central island and Al Maras Street, a vital street in the port city where people used to have picnics and barbecues,

“The presence of people and vehicles on the central island and on the street posed a threat to their safety and distorts the visual environment in that area,” Shadi Nuimat, director of public works at ASEZA, said during the tour.

“The park serves the local community and provides them with places to picnic in a way that guarantees safety,” Nuimat added.

The North Park includes two playgrounds for children, an 1800-metre-long bicycle lane, sidewalks, parking and barbecue facilities, among others.

The park is accessible for people with disabilities, he said.