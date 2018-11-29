Foundation to release economic freedom report

AMMAN — The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom will launch the 13th regional Conference on Economic Freedom in the Arab World in Amman on November 30, according to a statement sent by the foundation.

The conference, titled "Opportunities for All through Economic Freedom" will run until December 1 and be held at the Landmark Hotel Amman in cooperation with the Jordan’s Young Entrepreneurs Association, the Fraser Institute and the International Research Foundation.

A report on economic freedom in the Arab world will be released during the conference, which will also hold workshops and lectures on related topics.

Yusuf Mansur, former minister of state for economic affairs will give the keynote speech on enhancing economic freedom in the Kingdom. The conference will also host international and local economic experts and representatives from civil society organisations, according to the statement.

The foundation’s report will examine the economic freedom of Arab countries and rank them globally, as well as the implications of the rankings on the freedoms of different countries compared to the rest of the world.

After the release of the report, a question and answer session will be held. The conference will also host several workshops tackling topics such as regulations, employment, the educational system and how to create better economic opportunities.

Economic experts and researchers will also examine economic policies adopted in Arab countries which hinder economic freedom.