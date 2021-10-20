You are here
Foreign nationals eligible for vaccination in Jordan
By JT - Oct 20,2021 - Last updated at Oct 20,2021
AMMAN — Any foreign individual on Jordanian soil is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, with no need to carry a valid residency or work permit.
The decision, made by Interior Minister Mazen Faraiah on Wednesday, aims to encourage all residents, regardless of their nationality, to access the vaccine and prevent the spread of the virus, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
