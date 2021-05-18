FM, UK’s Raab review measures to end dangerous escalation in occupied Palestinian territories

By JT - May 18,2021 - Last updated at May 18,2021

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Monday discussed efforts exerted to end the dangerous escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Safadi stressed that de-escalation should be materialised by stopping the provocative and illegal Israeli practices that initially lead to escalation and ending the aggression on the Gaza Strip, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and Raab agreed on the importance of intensifying efforts to stop escalation and achieve a comprehensive and just peace manifested in the two-state solution, which comes in accordance with international law and international resolutions.

Safadi emphasised the need for Israel to respect the legal and historical status of Jerusalem, its holy sites and the right of the people of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood to their homes, adding that, according to international law, Israel does not have the right to forcibly displace them.

The Jordanian foreign minister also warned against the danger of continued Israeli illegal practices and their implications on security and stability in the region as a whole.

The two ministers agreed on proceeding with coordination and consultations pertaining to ending the escalation, according to the statement.