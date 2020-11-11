FM takes part in event to commemorate 75th anniversary of UN

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Tuesday took part in the Spanish-Swedish initiative “Reinforcing multilateralism, together building on the United Nations 75th Anniversary Declaration”.

During the virtual event held to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the UN, Safadi said that supporting multilateral action would strengthen collective capabilities towards meeting common challenges, environment protection, achieving sustainable development, ending conflict and injustice, as well as bring about peace and stability, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

“Working together on the bases of international law is the key to creating opportunities and building a more prosperous future for all in this increasingly interdependent world,” he added.

He added that “the coronavirus pandemic has shown the necessity of collective action to protect our peoples”.

Highlighting the importance of multilateral action, Safadi said that Jordan’s commitment to multilateralism is “unwavering”, citing His Majesty King Abullah’s saying: “Collective action is a necessity when it comes to resolving conflicts and crises that threaten the world”.

Safadi also emphasised the Kingdom’s need for multilateral partnerships, highlighting Jordan’s efforts towards resolving the refugee-related challenges, conflicts and food security, as well as achieving a fair and lasting peace that fulfill the rights of Palestinians to freedom and statehood, on the basis of the two-state solution, living side by side with Israel.

The event witnessed the participation of prime ministers of Spain and Sweden, the UN secretary general, heads of state and government of Canada, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Senegal, Tunisia, Ethiopia and the foreign minister of Korea.