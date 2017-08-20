FM takes part in Cairo trilateral talks on Mideast

AMMAN — The second round of the tripartite consultation on the Middle East peace process held by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Palestine in Cairo on Saturday stressed the need to launch negotiations within a specific timeframe between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Egypt's Sameh Shukri and Palestine's Riyad Al Maliki said in a statement after the end of the second round that the envisioned peace agreement should be in accordance with the international legitimacy resolutions, as reflected in the relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, and bring an end to the chronic tension in the occupied territories.

The second round of meetings was held within the framework of a plan to activate the consultation and coordination between Jordan, Egypt and Palestine on the latest developments in the peace process and the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The three partners seek to launch joint efforts to end the conflict and reach a comprehensive and lasting agreement on the basis of a two-state solution leading to the establishment of an independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel.

The three ministers went over the negative aspects of the stalemate in the Middle East peace process. They agreed that the failure to resolve the Palestinian issue and allow Palestinians to exercise their inalienable legitimate rights is the root cause of instability in the region.

They demanded Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo in Al Aqsa Mosque and to stop all unilateral measures aimed at changing the Arab, Islamic and Christian identity of East Jerusalem.

In this regard, the ministers stressed the continued Arab coordination of the protection of holy sites in East Jerusalem within the framework of His Majesty King Abdullah’s custodianship of Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem.

The foreign ministers called on the international community to intensify its efforts to help create a conducive environment for the start of the negotiating process.

They also urged the US to intensify its efforts during the coming period to help achieve peace, stressing their support for any endeavours to end the occupation and work out a just solution to the Palestinian issue.

They also agreed to continue consultations in the future and to continue communication with regional and international parties to advance the peace process.