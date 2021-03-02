FM stresses two-state solution during meeting with Israeli counterpart

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday reiterated the necessity of resuming “serious” negotiations towards a comprehensive and just peace according to the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side a secure Israel, on the basis of international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Safadi, during his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi at King Hussein Bridge, stressed that there is no alternative to the two-state solution, the sole way to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments and their implications on efforts towards resuming negotiations, with talks also covering the new US administration, Munich group meetings, which includes, besides Jordan, Egypt, France and Germany, the resumption of the international quartet’s meetings, the outcomes of the extraordinary ministerial session of the Arab League Council that reiterated a unified Arab position on the Palestinian cause and its constants related to the requirements of a just and comprehensive peace.

Safadi also emphasised the importance of halting the construction and expansion of settlements and any illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution and peace opportunities, without which no regional security and stability could be achieved.

All peace agreements signed by Israel with Arab states, including the peace treaty with Jordan, could not offer an alternative for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution according to the land-for-peace formula and international law, a path to achieve peace that the people will accept, he said, noting that it is “the core of conflict and the key to a solution”.

Safadi also called on Israel to stop all provocations at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and respect the legal and historical status quo, as well as to meet its legal obligations as an occupying power.

Safeguarding the Arab identity of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and preserving the historical and legal status quo is a fundamental priority for Jordan, from the perspective of the Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem's holy sites, he said.

Safadi and Ashkenazi also discussed outstanding issues that have been tackled in previous talks, including Jordanian exports to the West Bank, with Safadi calling for lifting all Israeli restrictions in this arena.

The two sides also referred to several issues related to water, transport and regulation of trade movement, exports and traffic at border crossings.