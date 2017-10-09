FM says helping refugees a global responsibility

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday underlined Jordan's keenness to expand partnership with the EU in order to serve common interests and challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a meeting with EU ambassadors at the Foreign Ministry to discuss issues related to cooperation between the two sides, the minister praised the union for its support for Jordan to help it meet its economic and developmental needs, highlighting the EU's efforts to address the consequences of regional developments, especially the Syrian refugee crisis.

During the meeting, the diplomats went over efforts to re-launching the Middle East peace process.

In this context, the foreign minister thanked the EU for supporting the two-state solution as the sole workable formula to address the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Safadi outlined the burdens borne by the Kingdom in light of hosting more than 1.3 million Syrian refugees. He stressed that there is an urgent need for further support to cover the growing cost Jordan has incurred as a result of hosting the Syrian refugees.

He said that Jordan has exceeded its capacity and cannot receive more refugees; however, he stressed, the Kingdom will not abandon its humanitarian responsibilities and will continue to provide assistance to refugees, provided that such assistance would not be at the expense of its national interests and security.

The minister also pointed out that the residents of Rukban camp across the northern border are Syrian citizens living on Syrian soil, which makes dealing with the camp an international, not a Jordanian, responsibility.

He stressed that the provision of assistance to the residents of Rukban must be carried out within the Syrian territory, since the situation in the field these days allows the delivery of aid to the makeshift town of around 80,000 dwellers.

Safadi said that the government is willing to cooperate with its EU partners and the international community to find a solution for the delivery of assistance and aid to the displaced people of the camp.