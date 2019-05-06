FM reaffirms importance of international support for Kingdom

By JT - May 06,2019 - Last updated at May 06,2019

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday received a delegation of US congresswomen, representing the armed services, appropriations and energy and commerce committees, headed by Susan Davis.

During the meeting, Safadi and the US representatives went over Jordanian-US relations and the latest regional developments, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The officials focused on issues pertaining to the Palestinian cause and challenges facing efforts to reach a resolution based on the two-state solution, according to the statement.

Discussions also went over the Syrian crisis and the war on terrorism, with the minister acquainting the US lawmakers with the burdens that Jordan is shouldering as a result of the refugee influx.

Safadi also reviewed with the delegates Jordan’s various reform programmes, launched to address economic challenges, several of which have spawned from regional crises and closures that negatively affected the country, the statement said.

He called on the international community to actively engage in the economic development processes to effectively counter the repercussions of these crises, noting that dealing with such exceptional circumstances as a result of regional turmoil requires a global momentum to support the Kingdom.

The minister also highlighted the “deep strategic partnership” between the Kingdom and the US, praising Washington’s support to Amman in the financial, economic, development and defence fields.

For her part, Davis commended His Majesty King Abdullah’s role and efforts to realise peace and security and fight terrorism, reiterating continuing support for Jordan, a strategic partner to the US.