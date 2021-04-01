FM, Kenya counterpart talk ties over phone

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, and his Kenyan counterpart, Raychelle Omamo, discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and means to resolve regional crises, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported citing a Foreign Ministry statement.

In a phone conversation on Wednesday, the two ministers affirmed their joint keenness to develop bilateral relations, which have witnessed over the past years a "new start" led by His Majesty King Abdullah and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two top diplomats discussed ways to build on the outcomes of the joint Jordanian-Kenyan committee, which held its second session this year remotely, headed by the Jordanian and Kenyan industry and trade ministers, with the aim of “opening "new horizons” for economic and trade cooperation by starting consultations on a trade preferences agreement to increase the level of trade exchange.

The ministers voiced solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also stressed the importance of continued cooperation and coordination to combat extremism and terrorism.

In this context, the ministers highlighted the importance of the "Aqaba Meetings" initiative, in which Kenya is actively participating in developing a holistic approach to combat terrorism.

Safadi also lauded Kenya's stance in support of the Palestinian cause and the two-state solution.

On joint future diplomacy, the two ministers agreed to hold the second round of political consultations between the Jordanian and Kenyan foreign ministries as soon as possible, aimed to develop bilateral relations in all fields and coordinate stances on regional challenges, especially in light of Kenya's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2021-2022.