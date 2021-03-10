FM congratulates Libya’s unity gov’t on winning vote of confidence

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday congratulated Libya’s new unity government on winning the vote of confidence in parliament.

Safadi stressed the significance of this step to resolve the Libyan crisis and restore Libyan security and stability, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

He stressed that the Kingdom will continue to stand by Libya, supporting all efforts to reach a political solution that protects Libya and its capabilities and fulfills the aspirations of the Libyan people.

He extended the Kingdom's wishes for the Libyan government to succeed in managing the transitional phase and the transfer of power to the elected government, in accordance with the outcomes of Libyan Political Dialogue Forum sponsored by the UN.

He also expressed appreciation of all international and regional efforts, including the efforts exerted by all Libyan parties, which contributed to accelerating progress to resolve the crisis in Libya.