FM acquaints Abbas with outcome of King’s US visit
By JT - Apr 10,2017 - Last updated at Apr 10,2017
AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday acquainted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas with the outcome of His Majesty King Abdullah's meeting with US President Donald Trump, which focused on the Palestinian cause and regional developments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
During the meeting, held at Abbas' residence in Amman, Safadi conveyed King Abdullah's greetings to the Palestinian president, and outlined the results of the Monarch's visit to Washington, as part of continuous coordination and consultation between the two countries, according to Petra.
For his part, the Palestinian president hailed the King’s pro-Palestinian efforts and his support of the just Palestinian cause.
