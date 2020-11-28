Five arrests made following major brawl in Irbid’s Sarih — PSD

AMMAN — Police on Saturday announced the arrest of several suspects in connection with a brawl, which left five people injured in Irbid over the weekend.

On Friday morning, a group of people engaged in a huge street fight in Sarih town, Police Spokesperson Major Amer Sartawi said.

“The suspects engaged in the brawl used guns, sharp and blunt objects,” the police official told The Jordan Times.

Police forces were dispatched to the area to contain the situation, he added.

The forces also raided several houses to arrest individuals who were suspected of being involved in the brawl, according to a statement from the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

The police did not reveal the cause of the brawl.

Meanwhile, the five people who were injured in the fight were referred to nearby hospitals, the PSD statement said.

“Four of the five were listed in fair condition and are also being interrogated by the police to determine their role in the incident,” the PSD statement said.

One of the injured is listed in critical condition, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Investigators are currently questioning the suspects and will refer them to the concerned authorities for the indictment, the PSD statement added.

“Investigations are ongoing until all individuals who were involved in the brawl will be brought for questioning,” the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Police forces remained in the area to ensure that the fighting would not erupt again in the town of Sarih, according to Petra.

“Dignitaries and community leaders are exerting all efforts to calm down the situation between the two parties involved in the incident,” Petra added.