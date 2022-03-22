First-time voters pin hopes on their candidates’ promises

A woman casts her ballot during the governorate and municipal council elections at a polling station in Amman on Tuesday (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — First-time voters in the governorate and municipal council elections expressed hope for an increase in development projects, more job opportunities and a greener Amman.

Nineteen-year-old Noor Hantouli, from Bayader Wadi Seer, was a first-time voter and said that she voted for a candidate based on the “campaign which focused on investment and development of her municipality”.

Hantouli told The Jordan Times that the candidate is supposedly focusing on reducing unemployment as well as creating a democratic programme to support women.

“Women in our society are faced with discrimination, therefore we need support to change these circumstances by supporting women, not only by creating job opportunities, but on all levels,” she said.

Tariq Soufan, a 28-year-old first time voter from Tlaa Al Ali, said he voted this year to show his support for female candidates.

“I chose to vote for a woman as it is very important to have female representatives, along with a great campaign which focuses on quality education and job creation, especially after the pandemic we have been through and its effects on education,” he told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

Soufan emphasised that all candidates must do their jobs after getting elected and that they need to keep their promises of helping Jordanians and the Kingdom to prosper amid crises the world faces nowadays.

Twenty-seven-year-old Yasmeen Daradkeh said that her first-time vote went to one of her relatives. “I do not know much about the elections, but I hope that my vote will mean something and that we will see improvement and a better future in Jordan,” she told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

Ahmad Mubarak, a 20-year-old first-time voter, said that he chose a candidate based on the campaign’s objectives which focused on a “Green Amman”, noting that environmental issues need more attention in Jordan.

“I chose to vote this year as I felt that I am mature enough to make a decision. The candidate’s vision matched what I want to see in Jordan in order for the country to be more civilised and developed, which focused on improving our environment and taking more care of the streets in general, and also focusing on recycling,” Mubarak told The Jordan Times.

He added that the candidate will also focus on job creation for youth and women, highlighting that more women than men were chosen as promoters for the campaign.

Eighteen-year-old Hadeel Jnad said that her father encouraged her to practise her right to vote this year and to participate in decision-making as “it is important for the future of the country, youth and all Jordanians”.

Jnad, who came with her father to vote, noted that she voted for a candidate not only based on family ties, but also on the campaign which works on improving the quality of education in schools and universities.

“I am looking forward to seeing the work of the candidate in real life. As a freshman at university next year, I believe that we need better quality education in order to have better knowledge and experience,” Jnad told The Jordan Times.