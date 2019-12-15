Finance minister meets with WB officials over Jordan's economic reforms, relations

AMMAN — Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ has met with World Bank (WB) President David Malpass and other officials in Washington DC over the economic situation in Jordan.

Al-Ississ also reviewed the government's recent decisions that focus on enhancing financial stability and stimulating exports, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Friday.

The minister also briefed the international lender on procedures that aim at providing a better environment for business and investment in the Kingdom through reducing the operational costs in the real estate and energy sectors, so as to redirect the economy towards achieving growth, Petra said.

Discussions also focused on the activities of the WB and the International Finance Corporation in Jordan, partnership between the public and private sectors and progress in the implementation of the reforms launched during the London conference.

The London imitative conference was held in February with the aim of mobilising support that helps Jordan address macroeconomic stability issues, as well as attracting investments to promote growth.

For his part, Malpass commended Jordan’s reforms, saying that the WB is looking forward to achieving more structural reforms, mainly at the general debt and energy levels.

Al-Ississ also met with Executive Director of the WB Mirza Hassan over joint cooperation and standing projects.