Festive gunfire arrests, traffic tickets soar during Tawjihi celebrations

AMMAN — Police have made 45 arrests for carrying firearms since the announcement of the Tawjihi (general secondary education certificate examination) results on Thursday.

The Public Security Department (PSD) said that it had issued 2,809 tickets for reckless driving and seized 151 vehicles during celebrations following the result announcements.

Meanwhile, a young man was hit by a stray bullet in Madaba, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, adding that he was reported to be in good condition.

Police arrested 23 in Amman, five in north, 10 in south and seven people in the central region of the Kingdom for carrying firearms during celebrations, Petra reported.

The PSD said that legal measures will be taken against those who were arrested as part of the campaign that aims to seize weapons used in festive firings as well as vehicles involved in reckless driving as part of the celebrations.

The PSD also urged the public to abide by the law and report any festive firing or illegal activities by calling the command centre on 911.

Around 1,766 tickets for traffic violations have been issued by the PSD within a few hours of Tawjihi results announcements Thursday morning.