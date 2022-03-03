Fayez stresses importance of re-strengthening Arab-African cooperation

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Thursday highlighted the importance of preparing “a roadmap that brings back the Arab-African cooperation to its right course” and develops cooperation in various fields to boost the roles of women and youth in societies and facing COVID-19 repercussions.

Fayez made the remarks during the 11th conference of the Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World, which started in Rabat under the patronage of Moroccan King Mohammed VI, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that facing joint economic challenges and enhancing sustainable development between Africa and the Arab world have become a necessity that should receive great attention.

Fayez also reviewed challenges facing the Kingdom due to regional political and security conflicts and their impact on the living conditions of citizens, noting that Jordan, due to these conflicts, has become one of the world’s biggest countries hosting refugees.