Fayez delivers King’s letter to Moroccan monarch

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Monday delivered a written letter from His Majesty King Abdullah to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, where King Abdullah expressed pride in the “solid, deep-rooted” relations between the “brotherly” countries and peoples.

Fayez delivered the letter during his visit to Morocco upon an official invitation from his counterpart President of the House of Councillors Naam Miyara, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

His Majesty, in the letter that was received by Miyara, commended the strong efforts and endeavours of King Mohammed VI to realise the Moroccan people’s aspirations for progress and prosperity, stressing his keenness to develop the “brotherly” ties between the countries, enhance the existing cooperation, and build on this cooperation in all fields.

King Abdullah also expressed keenness to sustain coordination between the “brotherly” countries on various issues of mutual concern to realise their interests and serve Arab and Islamic issues, expressing aspirations that the Senate president's official visit to Morocco achieves what the two countries aspire for in terms of deepening ties and boosting cooperation.