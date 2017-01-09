Fact-finding panel probing terror attacks picks president

AMMAN — The Lower House’s fact-finding committee on the recent Karak terror events on Sunday elected MP Mazen Qadi as its president, MP Ahmad Lozi as vice president and MP Khaled Bakkar as its rapporteur, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The General Secretariat at the Lower House on Saturday explained that the Permanent Office last Thursday formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the December terror attacks in Karak, over 140km south of Amman, based on a Lower House decision.

During Sunday's meeting, Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh stressed the importance of the confidentiality and independence of the committee's work, urging its members to finish the task as quickly as possible and present the results to the House.