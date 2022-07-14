Euro’s parity with US dollar to positively impact local economy, experts predict

A $100 bill is seen on top of euro bills in Bogota, on Tuesday. The euro struck parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years on Tuesday as a cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe heightened fears of a recession in the eurozone (AFP photo)

AMMAN — The euro’s parity with the US dollar will have a positive effect on the Jordanian economy, some economists predict.

“The Jordanian dinar is pegged to the US dollar at a rate of 0.709 Jordanian dinar to one US dollar most of the time,” economist Wajdi Makhamreh told The Jordan Times on Thursday.

The euro has reached its lowest level in 20 years, reaching a one-to-one exchange rate with the US currency, he said.

Makhamreh added that the parity will likely create demand for Jordanian dinar, “as they are pegged to the dollar”, and that “the parity will positively impact goods imported from the eurozone to Jordan”.

Economist Hussam Ayesh stated, “Having Jordanian dinar pegged to the US dollar provides the Jordanian currency with a considerable measure of stability”.

However, Ayesh also noted that the parity might negatively impact the tourism sector in the Kingdom.

“European travellers will receive fewer dinars for their euros, meaning they will likely have less spending power,” he said. However, on the other hand, Jordanians travelling to Europe will get more euros for their dinars.

Ayesh added that the positive impact of the parity for Jordanians will not be felt immediately and that “consumers will feel the prices decrease over a long-term period”.

European imports to Jordan as well as trade exchanges between Jordan and Europe will also be positively impacted in the long-term, he said.

Jordan imports goods worth around JD3 billion from the EU annually, meanwhile, Jordan exports around JD200-JD250 million worth of commodities to the EU annually, according to Ayesh.

Ayesh added that Jordanian students studying in Europe and converting dinars to euros will definitely benefit from the parity.

Additionally, “Jordanian debt to European countries will be positively affected,” he stated.

However, the financial aid Jordan receives from European countries will be negatively affected. “The value of the aid will decrease when exchanged to Jordanian dinar,” said Ayesh.