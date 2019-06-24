Euromoney conference set for July 2

AMMAN — Euromoney has announced its sixth annual conference in Jordan on July 2 under the theme: “Stability, Innovation and Transformation — Jordan’s Economic Challenge”.

This year’s agenda will explore how Jordan can reach its full economic potential and how the Kingdom can work to achieve macroeconomic stability, a Euromoney statement said

The line-up of speakers will evaluate the level of infrastructure that’s needed to support Jordan’s digital future and will examine what steps the country must take to manage the transformation to digital financial services, read the statement.

“As the global model of the financial sector transforms, we will examine how digital innovation can be managed and how this will benefit the country,” the statement quoted Victoria Behn, director of Middle East and Africa at Euromoney Conferences, as saying.

Ziad Fariz, governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, and Nemeh Sabbagh, chief executive officer of the Arab Bank, will be the keynote speakers at the opening session.

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Digital Economy Muthana Gharaibeh will also be in attendance to speak about Jordan’s digital transformation.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation and State Minister for Economic Affairs Mohamad Al-Ississ will deliver the keynote address during the closing ceremony.

The event will be held in partnership with the Central Bank of Jordan as the official co-host and the Arab Bank as senior lead sponsor. Fintech Galaxy is confirmed as the fintech community partner, according to the statement.

Euromoney is an organiser of conferences for capital markets and cross-border investment. The company has run financial conferences in more than 60 countries for over 30 years, according to the statement.