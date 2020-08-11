EU funds eight new projects in Jordan under Erasmus+

AMMAN — The European Commission has announced the list of capacity-building projects in the field of higher education that have been selected for funding under the Erasmus+ programme, Call 2020-EAC/A02/2019.

This year, Jordan has won eight projects in the field of capacity building in higher education, with funding of nearly four million euros, according to an Erasmus statement.

Six public universities are involved in these projects, namely: The University of Jordan, Mutah University, Jordan University of Science & Technology, the Hashemite University, Al Balqa Applied University, and Tafila Technical University, in addition to eight private universities: Applied Sciences University, University of Petra, Irbid National University, Al Zaytouneh University of Jordan, Jadara University, Princess Sumaya University for Technology, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation, and Al Hussein Technical University.

In these projects, Jordan will cooperate with 12 European and four Arab countries, namely Algeria, Palestine, Lebanon and Egypt.

The projects will allow universities in Jordan, Europe and some other Arab countries to work together on the development of university curricula and study plans, participate in exchange visits of staff and students, and work on the development of the higher education sector in these countries, according to the statement.

This year, Jordan will manage three of these capacity-building projects. The University of Jordan will lead two projects and the Hashemite University will — for the first time — lead one project, according to the statement.

“This confirms that Jordanian institutions are well developed and able to coordinate and manage these projects,” read the statement.

Three of the remaining projects will be managed by institutions from Europe, one by a Lebanese institution and another by a Palestinian institution.

The projects cover important topics and priorities for the Jordanian higher education sector, the statement said.

They include: Artificial Intelligence and Robotics; Vocational Training Diploma in Electrical and Hybrid Vehicles; master’s programme in Global Supply Chain Management; Family Medicine Diploma; Tools for the Promotion of Digital Economy; Disability as diversity: Inclusion of students with disabilities in higher education; University Student Capacity Building: Towards Readiness for Sustainable Development-Oriented Regional Job Market; and Academic Alliance for Reconciliation in the Field of Higher Education in Peace, Conflict Transformation, and Reconciliation Studies.

Erasmus+ is the European Union (EU) programme to support education, training, youth and sport for the period 2014-2020. Erasmus+ funds academic and youth mobility and cooperation projects that involve partners from “Programme Countries” and “Partner Countries” throughout the world, according to the statement.