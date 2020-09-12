End of occupation prerequisite for peace — FM

AMMAN — The required change and fundamental step towards achieving a fair and comprehensive regional peace must be initiated by the Israeli side, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Friday.

In a statement released after the announcement of normalisation of ties between Israel and Bahrain, Safadi said that the envisioned change will be achieved when Israel halts its measures that undermine the two-state solution, as well as ends the illegal occupation of the Palestinian lands and fulfils all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The foreign minister stressed that a just and comprehensive peace is achieved through a two-state solution that ends the Israeli occupation and guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on international law, international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab peace initiative, as well as the principle of "land for peace", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi pointed out that the impact of the normalisation agreement between Bahrain and Israel, as well as all normalisation deals with Israel, is tied to Israel's intended actions.

He added that the continuation of the occupation, proceeding with annexation of lands, settlement activities and constant violations at Al Aqsa Mosque will deepen the conflict, Petra reported.

Safadi also stressed that the Kingdom is working jointly with Arab and non-Arab countries to realise peace, which is a strategic choice for Jordan, Palestine and the Arabs, adding that "the occupation is the core of conflict, while ending it is the sole way to a just, lasting and comprehensive peace".