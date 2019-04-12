Eight years on, Jordan continues to carry out moral obligation in Syria crisis — Kawar

AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar participated in the launch of a World Bank (WB) report, titled: “The Mobility of Displaced Syrians: An Economic and Social Analysis”, at the WB’s meeting being held in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

Kawar said that more than eight years after the Syrian conflict, the number of Syrian refugees in Jordan has reached 1.36 million, 90 per cent of whom lived outside the camps, according to a ministry statement.

The minister added that despite the economic challenges and pressure placed on infrastructure emanating from hosting refugees, as well as the fact that Jordan is not a signatory of the 1951 Refugee Convention, the Kingdom continues to carry out its moral and humanitarian duties for refugees.

She stressed that Jordan is committed to its stance based on international criteria, which stipulate that the return of refugees to Syria must be voluntary.

The WB report outlined factors linked to Syrian refugees’ decision to return home including security and stability, and the presence of basic services such as housing, education and sanitation services.

The report also stressed the need to pay attention to gender, especially through asylum and return systems.

Kawar also said that the international community should continue providing adequate support to host countries including Jordan, especially as the indicators show that the number of refugees returning still remains low.

Separately, Kawar discussed the WB’s planned priorities, cooperation and support in relation to Jordan with WB Vice President Ferid Belhaj and CEO Kristalina Georgieva.