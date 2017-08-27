Eid holiday starts Thursday for 5 days

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki issued a circular announcing that public institutions will be off as of Thursday, August 31, through Monday, September 4, as the nation marks Eid Al Adha, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The holiday, which falls on the 10th day of the 12th month of the Hijri calendar, Dhul Hijja, is the feast marking the end of the annual holy pilgrimage to Mecca, which Muslims of sufficient means are required to perform at least once in their lifetime.

Eid Al Adha means feast of sacrifice because Muslims, both pilgrims and the rest of the nation, slaughter livestock, cattle or camels and distribute the meat to the needy.

The key Hajj ritual is Arafa Day, this year marked on Thursday, when millions of pilgrims ascend Arafat Mount from morning till sunset.