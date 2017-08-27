You are here
Eid holiday starts Thursday for 5 days
By JT - Aug 27,2017 - Last updated at Aug 27,2017
AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki issued a circular announcing that public institutions will be off as of Thursday, August 31, through Monday, September 4, as the nation marks Eid Al Adha, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The holiday, which falls on the 10th day of the 12th month of the Hijri calendar, Dhul Hijja, is the feast marking the end of the annual holy pilgrimage to Mecca, which Muslims of sufficient means are required to perform at least once in their lifetime.
Eid Al Adha means feast of sacrifice because Muslims, both pilgrims and the rest of the nation, slaughter livestock, cattle or camels and distribute the meat to the needy.
The key Hajj ritual is Arafa Day, this year marked on Thursday, when millions of pilgrims ascend Arafat Mount from morning till sunset.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Eid Al Adha will begin on September 12, Chief Islamic Justice Ahmad Hilayel said on Thursday, after Saturday was announced as the fi
On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, ministries and public departments will observe a holiday from Friday, October 3 through Tuesday, October 7, Prime Minister Abdullah Ensour announced on Thursday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Thursday said garbage production in the capital is expected to increase by nearly 15 per cen
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 27, 2017
Aug 27, 2017
Aug 26, 2017
Aug 27, 2017
Opinion
Aug 26, 2017
Aug 26, 2017
Aug 24, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment