Efforts under way to ensure ‘smooth, transparent’ elections — Maaytah

AMMAN — Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah on Sunday said that efforts are under way to secure the success of the upcoming Parliamentary elections by involving all citizens in the election process.

“We would like to emphasise that Parliament is the most important Constitutional body, whose role is to monitor the government’s performance and draft laws,” Maaytah said.

“The government is aiming through its many campaigns to target everyone, including youth, to take part in the upcoming elections on November 10,” the minister added.

“We are also working to ensure that the elections will take place while guaranteeing public safety and health,” Maaytah stressed.

The minister also praised the role and efforts of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to ensure that the elections will be conducted in a “smooth and transparent manner”.

Meanwhile, IEC Spokesperson Jihad Momani said alleged financial irregularities related to “vote buying” have been reported

“We have received around 30 complaints reported by individuals who alleged that some expected people who plan to run for the elections are allegedly using money to buy people’s votes and some cases were referred to the concerned authorities for judicial follow-up,” Momani added.

Momani told The Jordan Times that “our investigations have also proved that some people were innocent and that these were false accusations”.

The IEC official said that the commission assigned October 6, 7, and 8 as the designated dates for individuals to officially register to run for the elections.

A Royal Decree was issued recently directing the concerned agencies to hold parliamentary elections in accordance with the provisions of law.

The IEC had announced recently that accreditation for international agencies to monitor the November elections will be open between August 16 and October 20.