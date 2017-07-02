You are here
Economic correction measures have paid off — PM
By JT - Jul 02,2017 - Last updated at Jul 02,2017
AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Sunday said that the government›s measures have not only stopped the economic recession, but also improved economic performance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Chairing a meeting of the government›s economic team, Mulki added that the measures taken during the first quarter of 2017 have led to positive economic indicators including economic growth rate, in addition to the increase in tourism revenues, exportation, and expats remittances. Mulki noted that the government has also realised an unprecedented control of public spending, saving JD206 million.
Official figures have shown rises in GDP, tourism revenues and expatriate remittances.
