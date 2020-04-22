Earth Day’s 50th year: Jordanians point to role of youth in effecting environmental change

The global Earth Day marks its 50th anniversary this year on Wednesday, April 22 (Photo courtesy of Earth Day Network website)

AMMAN — Every year on April 22, people from all around the world celebrate Earth Day to honour the planet and ignite appreciation for the environment. In response to this year’s theme of climate change, Jordanians have highlighted the key role that the Kingdom’s youth play in realising a positive environmental impact.

The annual event, which marked its 50th anniversary this year, is usually observed through outdoor activities, street performances and environmental programmes, but in light of the rapid coronavirus developments, the occasion was celebrated digitally this year.

“The world’s largest civic event is going digital for the first time in its history,” said the Earth Day Network’ official website.

The network, which aims to diversify, educate and implement the environmental movement worldwide, coordinated the 24 hours of Action initiative by filling the digital landscape with global conversations, calls to action, performances, informative videos and more.

Jordanian environmental consultant and adviser Shada El-Sharif said that the occasion is a “great opportunity” to refocus on strengthening Jordan’s environmental agenda, adding that it is “crucial” to raise the profile of climate resilience action plans by establishing a framework that supports agricultural development and food security, water efficiency and health systems.

“It is also important to build upon the great work that has been accomplished,” El-Sharif told The Jordan Times.

Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, people should celebrate this annual event by educating themselves more about their planet and utilising social media platforms to raise awareness about environmental issues, the environmental consultant said.

Recently, the Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan (JREDS) launched an initiative titled "Beeaty Min Bayti" (My environment from my home) in cooperation with Future Pioneers, with the aim of employing youth’s time at home during the lockdown and enhancing their environmental awareness, JREDS Executive Director Diala Alami told The Jordan Times

“We also issued certificates for both kids and adults, by which they could honour our planet by pledging to enact real change,” Alami said.

“Younger generations are the best future ambassadors for the environment,” she said.

“The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge, but also the vast opportunities of action on climate change, have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary,” according to the Earth Day Network website.

The first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970, with over 20 million demonstrators taking to the streets across the US, to give voice to their concerns over the deteriorating state of the planet.