Durra border crossing with S. Arabia closed for 45 days for maintenance works — PSD

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday announced the closure of a border crossing between Aqaba and Saudi Arabia for 45 days for maintenance.

The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said that passengers and cargo traffic at the Durra border crossing/Aqaba will be halted temporarily for 45 days until the completion of all maintenance works at the Haql border in Saudi Arabia.

The PSD, in a statement, said that the Borders and Residency Directorate is redirecting passenger and cargo traffic to Al Mudawara and Omari border crossings with Saudi Arabia until the completion of the maintenance works.

Jordan and Saudi Arabia share a 780km border with three border crossings: Al Durra/Haql in Aqaba, Mudawara/Halat Ammar in south of Maan (central region), and Omari/Graiat (eastern region).