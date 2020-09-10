Dry, scorching weather prevails as heatwave persists

AMMAN — Temperatures on Thursday rose 10 to 12 degrees above their annual average, bringing back extreme dry and scorching weather, according to ArabiaWeather.com.

The heatwave started at the end of August when temperatures rose across the Kingdom and the weather became hot, especially in the south and Ghor, and on Thursday the heatwave entered its third week in a row.

Temperatures are forecast to exceed mid-forties Celsius in Ghor, Dead Sea and Aqaba, ArabiaWeather reported, noting that light rainfall is forecast in very limited geographic areas, with a chance of turning into thunderstorms.

On Friday, temperatures are forecast to remain 6 to 7 degrees above the annual average with a chance of intermittent rainfall in certain areas during the evening, which could turn into thunderstorms with westerly moderate to brisk winds raising dust in the desert, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to slightly drop with relatively hot weather in mountainous areas and hot weather in the rest of the Kingdom, and north-westerly moderate to brisk winds, according to the weather department.

In Amman, temperatures on Friday are forecast to range between 38°C and 25°C, dropping slightly to 37°C during the day and 23°C during the night on Saturday.

The weather remains hot in Aqaba as temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 41°C during the day and a low of 29°C during the night on Friday, while on Saturday they are expected to range between 40°C and 28°C, according to the JMD.