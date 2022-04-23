Dry, dusty conditions to prevail until Monday — JMD

A pall of dust engulfed Amman on Saturday evening. Dry, hot and dusty conditions are forecast to last until Monday, according to the weather department (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Saturday night called on the public to exercise caution due to low visibility caused by dust, notably in the eastern and southern regions.

All the Kingdom's roads are open to traffic except for Al Emeri, which is closed due to low visibility, the PSD said, urging drivers on all roads in that region to exercise extreme caution, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The PSD also called on the public to abide by the regulations of police personnel deployed on roads to ensure safety.

The Kingdom will be under the grip of a Red Sea depression, bringing dry, hot and dusty conditions accompanied by brisk winds that forecast to last until Monday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

The impact of the Red Sea depression will deepen on Sunday, according to the weather department.

The weather will be warm, dry and unstable with thunderstorms forecast in the Kingdom's separate areas, especially in the eastern region and parts of the central region, Petra, reported, citing the JMD.

Unstable weather conditions are forecast to continue on Monday, according to the JMD.

The weather will be warm almost countrywide and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea area and Aqaba, with the chance of isolated rain, the JMD noted.