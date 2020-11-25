Drop in temperatures forecast for coming days

AMMAN — The Kingdom on Wednesday night came under the grip of a cold air mass, forecast to remain throughout the weekend, bringing cold weather and intermittent rainfall in the north and central areas of the Kingdom, and in some parts of the southern and eastern regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

On Thursday, temperatures are forecast to drop, bringing cold weather and heavy rainfall at dawn, especially in the northern and the central regions, which could form torrents in valleys and low-lying areas, the JMD said, noting that by the evening, the chance of rainfall is expected to decrease, with northwesterly moderate to brisk winds.

The Kingdom is forecast to remain under the impact of the air mass until Friday, with a chance of light and intermittent rainfall in the northern and central areas, with southeasterly moderate winds, according to the weather department.

On Saturday, the JMD forecasts unstable weather conditions to prevail in the Kingdom, bringing a cold and cloudy weather with light rainfall and southeasterly moderate to brisk winds.

The weather department warned of low-visibility due to fog formation in mountainous areas, and of slippery roads, urging the public to avoid areas where torrents form, especially in valleys and low-lying regions.

In Amman, temperatures are forecast to range between 15°C during the day and 8°C during the night on Thursday, between 16°C and 8°C on Friday and between 17°C and 8°C on Saturday, according to the JMD.

In Aqaba, temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 24°C during the day and a low of 14°C at night on Thursday, between 26°C and 14°C on Friday and between 27°C and14°C on Saturday.