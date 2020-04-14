Distance assessments for grades 4-12 to be conducted next week — Education Ministry

Evaluations for students in grades four to 12 will be conducted by teachers via the Ministry of Education's distance learning platform Darsak next week (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Education)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced the first assessment since the shift to distance learning for Jordanian and non-Jordanian students in grades four to 12 (Tawjihi), to be conducted from Saturday, April 18 until Thursday, April 23.

The test includes children of Jordanian women married to non-Jordanians and covers students in public schools, military culture schools and schools affiliated to the Ministry of Awqaf, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry said that the evaluation process will take place via the platform www.darsak.gov.jo.

Evaluations for students from grades one to three will be conducted by teachers and depend on the teacher’s knowledge of the student’s level and performance, instead of taking the form of a test.

The Ministry of Education also announced the schedule for tests, which will be conducted in two-hour sessions, using exam sheets that cover one or more academic subjects through objective multiple-choice questions.

It also said that it will announce at a later time special evaluation procedures for students who are unable to take these tests due to a lack of necessary technical apparatuses.

The tests cover course materials from the start of the second semester until the suspension of school attendance, and the ministry will conduct further evaluations during the coming period, Petra reported.