Disi resumes water pumping

AMMAN — The Disi pipeline resumed pumping water as of Thursday, after five days of water pumping suspension for annual maintenance works.

The Ministry of Water said that pumping was scheduled to get back to normal as of Thursday afternoon with each region to receive water according to the weekly schedule, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.