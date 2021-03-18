Director of Balqa Health Department, 2 health officials ordered detained

AMMAN — Amman Attorney General Hassan Abdallat on Wednesday said that the Salt prosecutor general had ordered director of Balqa Health Department, assistant of the New Salt Public Hospital director for nursing affairs and medical devices manager detained for one week at a correctional and rehabilitation centre over seven counts of charges of causing death by association.

Abdallat said that investigations continue to identify those involved in the crime that claimed the lives of nine Jordanians, out of which seven died after a disruption of oxygen supply in the hospital on Saturday morning. Investigations are expected to conclude during the next few days, he added, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.