Delegation from US women’s rights organisation tours Kingdom

AMMAN — A delegation from Zonta International, which partners with UN women to support female refugees, has started its first official visit to the Kingdom headed by the organisation’s president Susanne von Bassewitz.

Zonta International was founded in the United States in 1919 and now has more than 29,000 members and nearly 1,200 clubs in 63 countries, according to a Zonta International statement.

“Zonta started as a human rights organisation 100 years ago. It was the year when the right to vote for American women passed the congress,” Bassewitz told The Jordan Times.

“There was a group of professional women who didn’t want to be second class citizens anymore and founded the organisation. Their vision is still the vision today; women’s rights are human rights,” she said.

The delegation aims to gain insight into the work of UN Women and national partners in support of women’s empowerment, according to the statement.

The delegation has visited an Oasis centre run by the Ministry of Social Development in partnership with UN Women in the Mwagar area (southeast Amman), as well as a centre in Taibeh, Karak, managed by the Jordanian Women’s Union that provides services to survivors of gender-based violence. The group has also visited UN Women’s Oasis centre in Zaatari refugee camp.

Since 1984, the Zonta International Foundation has contributed nearly $19.2 million to projects benefiting women in 35 countries, according to their statement, which added that thanks to a partnership with the Zonta International Foundation, UN Women was able to support more than 20,000 women and girls in Jordan in 2018.

“We focus our activities on two areas, education and fighting violence against women,” explained Bassewitz. “The organisation is very democratic... the projects that should be funded are decided upon in an international convention every two years,” she said.

“I am impressed by the resilience and the energy of the women, everywhere we went, every centre we visited, I was impressed, how they cope, how they want to make their lives better, it is amazing,” Bassewitz said. “And I saw what great work UN Women does.”