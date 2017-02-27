De Mistura acquaints FM on outcome of Syria peace talks

AMMAN — UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura on Monday acquainted Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi with the outcomes of the ongoing Syrian peace negotiations in Geneva.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 34th conference of the UN Human Rights Council, Safadi stressed Jordan's support for all efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis, which should end the suffering of Syrians and realise their aspirations of security and stability.

Safadi also met separately with his Tunisian, Iraqi and Dutch counterparts Khemaies Jhinaoui, Ibrahim Al Jaafari and Bert Koenders, respectively, as well as UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi’s encounters with his peers mainly addressed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and their respective countries, war against terrorism and regional developments, along with means to develop Jordan’s cooperation with the international organisations.

During the meeting with Jaafari, Safadi reiterated that Iraq’s security and political stability are crucial for the entire region’s security.

He also renewed the Kingdom’s support for Iraq in its war against terrorism and willingness to help Baghdad reach national conciliation under a political process that achieves justice and equality for all the components of the Iraqi people.