Cruise ships carrying 12,000 passengers scheduled to dock in Aqaba this week

AMMAN — Four cruise ships carrying around 12,000 tourists are scheduled to drop anchor in Aqaba on Thursday, according to Director General of the Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management Mansour Gogazeh.

As well as spending time in Aqaba, some 330km south of Amman, the tourists’ itinerary includes destinations such as Petra and Wadi Rum, he added, noting that three of the ships will dock in the old port, while the fourth will anchor in the new southern port.

The number of visitors to Aqaba during this year’s first quarter rose by an estimated 10 per cent, compared with the same period in 2018, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Gulf of Aqaba is warm year round, with an average temperature of 24°C, according to the Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan, which indicated that Jordan’s coastline represents the northernmost outcropping of coral reefs in the world.

While in Petra, tourists will explore the ancient city for half a day, before heading to Wadi Rum, where they typically take a two to four hour jeep ride, followed by dinner at a bedouin camp.