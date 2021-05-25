Crown Prince pays tribute to national figures

By JT - May 25,2021 - Last updated at May 26,2021

AMMAM — HRH Crown Prince Hussein, on the occasion of Jordan’s 75th Independence Day, on Tuesday shared a video showing national figures who have played crucial roles in the history of the Kingdom.

On his official page on Instagram, the Crown Princes said: “May God bless the efforts of sincere people who has sacrificed their souls for the sake of the homeland… who have dedicated their lives to serve the citizens… On the occasion of the Independence Day, we take pride in Jordanians in front of the world... this land is free, giving birth to free people.”

The video included:

1. His Majesty King Abdullah

2. His Majesty the late King Abdullah I

3. His Majesty the late King Talal

4. His Majesty the late King Hussein Bin Talal

5. The late Sharif Hussein Bin Ali

6. Kayed Obeidat: The first Jordanian martyr in Palestine.

7. Odeh Abu Tayeh: One of the most prominent figures who played a key role in the Great Arab Revolution, as he allied with Sharif Hussein Bin Ali, the leader of the Great Arab Revolt, and took part in major battles against the Ottoman Empire.

8. Saeed Basha Al Mufti: A Circassian politician who had a role in the foundation of Jordan, headed the government in 1950, and was among those who received Prince Abdullah Bin Al Hussein when he arrived from Hijaz.

9. Kleeb Sherida: Sheikh Kleeb believed in the objectives of the Great Arab Revolt and resisted the British Mandate on Jordan.

10. Rashid Tlai: The first Jordanian prime minister of the Jordanian government formed under the Emirate of Eastern Jordan, and was one of the prominent Arab figures of the time.

11. Firas Al Ajlouni: A Jordanian pilot and a martyr who was killed at Al Mafraq Air Base (King Hussein Base) during his participation in the June War.

12. Major General Khaled Hagog Majali: Led the 40th Armoured Brigade (Brigade of Allah), participated in all Arab wars against Israel, and was nicknamed “the shields fox”.

13. Wasfi Al Tal: A politician and diplomat, served as prime minister for three times in Jordan and was assassinated by members of the Black September Organisation.

14. Field Marshal Habis Majali: Commander of the Al Lataroun and Bab Al Wad battles, headed the Jordanian army after the guerrilla events in the 1970s, and was the first Arab officer to lead a battalion in the Jordanian Arab Army.

15. Lt. Gen. Mashhour Haditha Al Jazi: A military commander who served as commander of the Jordanian Armed Forces, and the commander of the Karamah Battle, in which Jordan scored the first Arab victory against Israel.

16. Saleh Al Oran: A veteran politician who held several political positions since the founding of the Emirate of Eastern Jordan.

17. Sheikh Noah Al Qudah: A religious figure, one of the most prominent scholars of the Sunnah and Jamaah in the Kingdom.

18. Khalil Al Salem: Jordanian economist, assumed several ministerial portfolios in the governments of Wasfi Al Tal and Samir Rifai, founder of the Central Bank of Jordan, and its first governor.

19. Muwaffaq Al Salti: A pilot, martyred in the battle of Al Samwa during a confrontation with Israeli warplanes in November 1966.

20. Mathkal Al Fayez: A historic Jordanian political figure who contributed to the founding of the Hashemite Kingdom.

21. Radhi Anab: The first Jordanian commander of the armed forces, following the Arabisation of the army command, and one of those who received Prince Abdullah in Maan.

22. Ibrahim Hashem: He served as prime minister of Jordan for five times, in 1948 he was appointed as a general military governor of the areas defended by the Jordanian army in Palestine. In 1946, Hashem accompanied King Abdullah to London, where he took part in the negotiations that led to the end of the British Mandate and the declaration of independence.

23. Hussein Basha Tarawneh: One of the pillars of the Jordanian National Movement during the first stages of the foundation of the country. He was considered one of the symbols of Karak and its representative at the first national conference in 1928 that was held in Irbid, where the first political party was formed, this party is regarded as the nucleus of the formation of the Jordanian state.

24. Abdul Halim Nimr Al Hammoud: A national figure who played an important role in the Jordanian political life, and assumed a number of ministerial positions.

25. Sheikh Odeh Bin Engad Al Hawitat: One of the judges of the Jordanian Badia, he was among those who received the Hashemite Sharif in Maan.