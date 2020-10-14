Crisis cell announces curfew exemptions

AMMAN — The National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) on Wednesday announced exemptions for the 48-hour full lockdown, which begins on Friday, during which only authorised persons are allowed movement.

Exemptions included travellers with only one companion, the centre said, stressing that they must present a copy of their travel ticket, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Also, the exemptions include those being released from hospitals and the Dead Sea isolation area, by displaying their discharge papers.

All medical personnel working in public and private sectors are also exempted from the lockdown, the centre added, noting that the health sector must work within the minimum number of personnel to maintain the workflow. Regarding the sector’s administrative personnel, they must carry an official letter or identification card, Petra reported.

Employees of security companies are allowed movement on Saturday between 8am and 12 noon for the purpose of company registration, provided that the employee holds a company identification card and a sealed statement approved by the company, according to the centre.

Furthermore, the NCSCM said that dialysis and cancer patients are also excluded from the decision, stating that they must carry cards and check-up dates.

Individual permits are granted for emergency cases through communication with each governorate’s operating rooms by the administrative governors, it said.

On citizens travelling to countries that require a PCR test, the centre pointed out that the test must be conducted during the two days of the lockdown, saying that the traveller must request an accredited laboratory that has a movement permit to conduct the test at home to collect the swab and send the result electronically.

Pet storeowners are allowed to move between 2pm and 4pm on Friday and Saturday to attend to the pets, provided that they carry a licence from the municipality and the Ministry of Agriculture.

All persons who work night shifts are also excluded, provided that they do not leave the workplace until the end of the lockdown, the NCSCM said.