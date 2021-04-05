'COVID fatality curve needs 2 weeks to fall'

AMMAN — Lower House Environment and Health Committee on Sunday discussed the Kingdom’s epidemiological situation.

During a meeting attended by Health Minister Firas Hawari, the committee highlighted the necessity of reconsidering coronavirus-containment measures to strike a balance between economy and public health.

MP Ahmed Sarahneh, head of the committee, stressed the need for speeding up the vaccination programme, reconsidering Friday lockdown, and reducing curfew to prevent crowdedness. He also called for reopening the Kingdom’s mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.

Hawari said that the Kingdom’s epidemiological curve is falling, noting that Friday lockdowns and the extension of partial lockdowns have contributed to the decline of the curve.

The COVID-19 fatality curve needs two weeks to fall, Hawari added, pointing out that the current coronavirus wave seems to be stronger by 30 per cent, compared with the previous one.

The health minister also revealed that changes to curfew measures will be introduced, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also said that reopening sectors will be gradual.

It is noted that a total of 370,000 people received their first dose of COVID vaccine, while the number of those who got the second jab across the Kingdom reached 115,000.