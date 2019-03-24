Court upholds sentence in Amman attempted murder case

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation upheld an October Criminal Court’s ruling sentencing a man to 10 years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a Sri Lankan national in Amman in August 2017.

The court declared the 38-year-old defendant guilty of attempting to murder the victim following a fight on August 4, and handed him the maximum sentence.

Court documents said the defendant and the victim were attending a festival for Sri Lankan nationals in Amman when an argument erupted between them.

“The argument became heated and the defendant pulled a switchblade and stabbed the victim once in the stomach,” according to court documents.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery which saved his life, the court transcripts said.

The defendant contested his sentence through his lawyer, claiming that “the court heard unreliable witnesses and there were faults in the court procedures”.

The Cassation Court ruled that the verdict was correct and that the defendant deserved the sentence he received.