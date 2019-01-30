Court hands man 15 years in Ruseifa murder case

By Rana Husseini - Jan 30,2019 - Last updated at Jan 30,2019

AMMAN — The Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 15-years in prison after convicting him of murdering his brother-in-law in Ruseifa in August 2017.

The defendant was first sentenced to death for plotting the murder of his brother-in-law while at his home on August 25.

However, the tribunal decided to reduce the sentence to 15 years in prison after the victim’s family dropped charges against the defendant.

Court documents said that the defendant and the victim had constant feuds, which prompted the defendant to plot his murder.

On the day of the incident, the court maintained, the defendant “headed to the victim’s house with a loaded gun and shot him three times”.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The tribunal comprised of judges Ibrahim Abu Shaman, Anwar Abu Eid and Tariq Rasheed.

Wednesday’s verdict will automatically be reviewed by the Court of Cassation within the next 30 days.