Correction

In Friday's issue, dated November 12, 2018, a news item titled "Royal Decree restructures CPF's board of trustees", the headline should have read "Royal Decree restructures King Abdullah II Fund for Development's board of trustees". The text should also have read "A Royal Decree was issued on Thursday restructuring the Board of Trustees of King Abdullah II Fund for Development" instead of "A Royal Decree was issued on Thursday restructuring the Board of Trustees of Crown Prince Foundation (CPF)…". We apologise for the unintentional mistake and any inconvenience it has caused.